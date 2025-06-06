RBI reschedules August MPC meeting due to administrative exigencies: Check new date here

The Reserve Bank on Friday said it has advanced its August Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) meeting by a day due to administrative exigencies.
As per the schedule announced on March 26, 2025, the MPC meeting in August was between August 5-7, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) said in a statement.
Due to administrative exigencies, the MPC meeting has been rescheduled to August 4-6, 2025, it said.
This announcement is made under Section 45ZI(4) of the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934, it added.
The six-member rate setting panel MPC is headed by RBI Governor Sanjay Malhotra.
The other members of the MPC are RBI Deputy Governor Poonam Gupta, RBI Executive Director Rajiv Ranjan. The three external members are
