RBI reshuffles classification of domestic systemically important banks; SBI, HDFC Bank move to higher buckets
'SBI and HDFC Bank move to higher buckets – SBI shifts from bucket 3 to bucket 4 and HDFC Bank shifts from bucket 1 to bucket 2,' said the RBI in its statement today
The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) issued its list of Domestic Systemically Important Banks (D-SIBs) on Thursday, December 27, in which it moved State Bank of India (SBI) and HDFC Bank to higher buckets, while ICICI Bank continues to be continues to be in the same bucketing structure as last year.