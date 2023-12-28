The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) issued its list of Domestic Systemically Important Banks (D-SIBs) on Thursday, December 27, in which it moved State Bank of India (SBI) and HDFC Bank to higher buckets, while ICICI Bank continues to be continues to be in the same bucketing structure as last year. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

‘’SBI and HDFC Bank move to higher buckets – SBI shifts from bucket 3 to bucket 4 and HDFC Bank shifts from bucket 1 to bucket 2,'' said the RBI in its statement issued on Thursday.

For SBI and HDFC Bank, the higher D-SIB buffer requirements on account of the bucket increase will be effective from April 1, 2025. The additional Common Equity Tier 1 (CET1) requirement will be in addition to the capital conservation buffer, according to the central bank.

The list of D-SIBs issued by the RBI today. (Credit: RBI website)

Since the higher D-SIB surcharge for SBI and HDFC Bank will be applicable from April 1, 2025, hence, up to March 31, 2025, the D-SIB surcharge applicable to SBI and HDFC Bank will be 0.60 per cent and 0.20 per cent respectively.

The D-SIB framework requires the RBI to disclose the names of banks designated as D-SIBs starting from 2015 and place these banks in appropriate buckets depending upon their Systemic Importance Scores (SISs). {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Based on the bucket in which a D-SIB is placed, an additional common equity requirement has to be applied to it, according to the central bank.

The central bank had announced SBI and ICICI Bank as D-SIBs in 2015 and 2016. Based on data collected from banks as on March 31, 2017, HDFC Bank was also classified as a D-SIB, along with SBI and ICICI Bank.

The current update is based on the data collected from banks as on March 31, 2023 and factoring in the increased systemic importance of HDFC Bank post the merger of erstwhile HDFC Limited into HDFC Bank on July 1, 2023. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

