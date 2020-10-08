Subscribe
e-paper Podcasts
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

e-paperNew
Home >Industry >Banking >RBI revises money market timings for Friday
The revised timings are only for Friday

RBI revises money market timings for Friday

1 min read . 03:34 PM IST Staff Writer

  • The government of India has announced the sale (re-issue) of four dated securities for a notified amount of 28,000 crore

The government of India has announced the sale (re-issue) of four dated securities for a notified amount of 28,000 crore and the auction will be held on Friday. Accordingly the RBI has revised money market timings for Friday. Both competitive and non-competitive bids for the auction should be submitted in electronic format on the Reserve Bank of India Core Banking Solution (E-Kuber) system on October 09, 2020. The non-competitive bids should be submitted between 12.00 noon and 12.30 p.m. and the competitive bids should be submitted between 12 noon and 01.00 p.m. The result will be announced on the same day and payment by successful bidders will have to be made on October 12, 2020 (Monday).

The government of India has announced the sale (re-issue) of four dated securities for a notified amount of 28,000 crore and the auction will be held on Friday. Accordingly the RBI has revised money market timings for Friday. Both competitive and non-competitive bids for the auction should be submitted in electronic format on the Reserve Bank of India Core Banking Solution (E-Kuber) system on October 09, 2020. The non-competitive bids should be submitted between 12.00 noon and 12.30 p.m. and the competitive bids should be submitted between 12 noon and 01.00 p.m. The result will be announced on the same day and payment by successful bidders will have to be made on October 12, 2020 (Monday).

The RBI said it has been decided to extend the trading hours on October 09, 2020 for various markets regulated by the bank as under:

The RBI said it has been decided to extend the trading hours on October 09, 2020 for various markets regulated by the bank as under:

Hi! You've read all your free articles To Continue Reading, Subscribe Now
Articles by celebrated columnists
A differentiated perspective
The best of Wall Street Journal
Subscribe NowAlready Subscribed ? Sign in
View Full Image
Source: RBI
Click on the image to enlarge

Click here to read the Mint ePaper
Mint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.