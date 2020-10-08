RBI revises money market timings for Friday

The government of India has announced the sale (re-issue) of four dated securities for a notified amount of ₹28,000 crore and the auction will be held on Friday. Accordingly the RBI has revised money market timings for Friday. Both competitive and non-competitive bids for the auction should be submitted in electronic format on the Reserve Bank of India Core Banking Solution (E-Kuber) system on October 09, 2020. The non-competitive bids should be submitted between 12.00 noon and 12.30 p.m. and the competitive bids should be submitted between 12 noon and 01.00 p.m. The result will be announced on the same day and payment by successful bidders will have to be made on October 12, 2020 (Monday).

The RBI said it has been decided to extend the trading hours on October 09, 2020 for various markets regulated by the bank as under:

The RBI said it has been decided to extend the trading hours on October 09, 2020 for various markets regulated by the bank as under:

View Full Image Source: RBI Click on the image to enlarge