RBI revises norms for housing finance firms

Home financiers must have at least 60% of all their assets in housing finance by 31 March 2024, with individual loans making up at least 50% of all assets, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) said.

By March 2022, they must have 50% in housing finance and 40% in individual loans.

By March 2023, the ratio should be at least 55% and 45%, respectively.

In its review of the regulatory framework for housing finance companies (HFCs), the central bank also outlined what type of loans can be classified as housing finance.

RBI also set a three-month deadline for mortgage lenders to submit a board-approved plan to meet these criteria, along with a timeline for transition.

The new rules are based on the recommendations made in July, after RBI took over the regulation of mortgage lenders from the National Housing Bank in August last year.

Home financiers will now be regulated as a category of non-banking financial companies (NBFCs).

Home finance companies that are unable to fulfil these criteria must approach RBI to convert their certificates of registration from HFC to non-banking financial company-investment and credit company (NBFC-ICC).

The new framework also mandates mortgage lenders to ensure they have sufficient high-quality liquid assets to survive an acute liquidity stress scenario lasting for 30 days.

Home financiers must also have at least ₹20 crore minimum net-owned funds to commence housing finance as its principal business or carry on the business of housing finance as its principal business.

A home financier holding a certificate of registration and having net owned fund below ₹20 crore may continue to carry on the business of housing finance, if it can achieve ₹15 crore by 31 March 2022, and ₹20 crore by 31 March 2023.

Home financiers failing to achieve the prescribed level within the stipulated period will not be eligible to hold the certificate of registration as a home finance company, and their registration will be cancelled, RBI said.

