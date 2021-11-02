RBI revises prompt corrective action framework

The central bank’s PCA norms in 2017 had faced significant criticism, with some saying it led to a slowdown in credit flow. In fact, in October 2018, RBI’s then deputy governor Viral Acharya had to defend the revised PCA norms. Acharya had called PCA the required medicine to prevent further haemorrhaging of bank balance sheets. He had added that in spite of their worse capitalization and stressed assets ratio compared to other banks, PCA banks had credit growth that was as strong as that of other banks up until 2014.

