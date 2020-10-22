RBI revises rules for housing finance companies

Mumbai: The Reserve Bank of India has prescribed that housing finance companies should have atleast 60% of total assets towards housing finance by 31 March 2024. Following the review of the regulatory framework for HFCs, the central bank said that these HFCs should have minimum ₹20 crore as the minimum net owned funds (NOF0 requirement for a company to commence housing finance as its principal business or carry on the business of housing finance as its principal business.

The revision in rules are based on the recommendations made in July this year following RBI’s taking over as the regulator of mortgage lenders from National Housing Bank (NHB) in August 2019. Following the review of the rules, home financiers will now be regulated as a category of non-banking financial companies.

According to the new framework, HFCs shall maintain a liquidity buffer in terms of Liquidity Coverage Ratio (LCR) which will promote resilience of HFCs to potential liquidity disruptions by ensuring that they have sufficient High Quality Liquid Asset (HQLA) to survive any acute liquidity stress scenario lasting for 30 days

The central bank has prescribed a glide path whereby HFs should constitute atleast 50% of total assets towards housing finance and 40% of total assets towards housing finance for individuals by March 2022.

By March 2023, HFCs should constitute atleast 55% of total assets towards housing finance and 45% of total assets towards housing finance for individuals.

All HFCs shall be required to submit to the Reserve Bank, a Board approved plan within three months including a roadmap to fulfil the above-mentioned criteria and timeline for transition.

Those unable to fulfil the criteria will be required to approach the Reserve Bank for conversion of their Certificate of Registration from HFC to non-banking finance company – Investment and Credit companies (NBFC-ICC).

A housing finance company holding a Certificate of Registration (CoR) and having net owned fund of less than ₹20 crore may continue to carry on the business of housing finance, if such company achieves net owned fund of Rupees fifteen crore by March 31, 2022 and Rupees twenty crore by March 31 2023.

HFCs failing to achieve the prescribed level within the stipulated period shall not be eligible to hold the Certificate of Registration (CoR) as HFCs and registration for such HFCs shall be liable to be cancelled RBI said.

In case of companies in a group engaged in real estate business, HFCs may undertake exposure either to the group company engaged in real estate business or lend to retail individual home buyers in the projects of such group companies.

