RBI rolls out features to deepen digital banking through UPI2 min read 10 Aug 2023, 05:54 PM IST
Given that the unified payments interface (UPI) has transformed the digital payment ecosystem in India, RBI said, the addition of new features over time has enabled UPI to facilitate diverse payment needs of the economy.
Mumbai: The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on Thursday announced a clutch of measures aimed at deepening the scope of digital payments, including the use of ‘conversational payments’ on UPI through AI and enhancing the transaction limit for small-value offline digital payments to ₹500.