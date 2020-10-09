RBI's accommodative stance, liquidity measures have analysts divided

Sameer Kaul, CEO and MD of TrustPlutus Wealth Managers (India), said, "In India, rising levels of energy consumption, increased fuel demand point to a pick-up in economic activity. Consumer confidence is also showing an uptick. Manufacturing PMI at 56.8 in Sept 2020 is the highest level seen since Jan 2012. The Governor also mentioned that we are likely to see a 3 speed recovery in India with varying pace of recovery across different sectors. According to the RBI, FY21 GDP in India may contract by 9.5% and may turn positive in Q4. Inflation is also likely to ease in Q3 and Q4FY21. Recovery in the rural economy is likely to be robust and aid the overall economic recovery. We are likely to see record food grain production this year.