RBI's decision to extend loan moratorium credit negative for NBFCs: Moody's

Moody's added that the impact of the extension of the moratorium will be different for public and private sector banks. "Public sector banks in general have been much more open to offering moratoriums than private sector banks. As lockdowns are progressively removed, private sector banks will be much more proactive in their collection efforts, magnifying the difference stand of public sector and private sector banks. As a result, public sector banks may end up holding more residual credit risk, which will expose them to more asset quality risks," it said.