RBI’s issues with non-banks stem from less control

The quantum of NBFC borrowings from lenders has grown substantially over the years. Between 31 March 2008 and 31 March 2020, banks’ lending to NBFCs jumped from ₹78,938 crore to over ₹8.07 trillion, growing at 21.4% per year. Banks’ lending to NBFCs picked up post March 2017, when it had stood at ₹3.91 trillion, and by March 2020, it had increased at the rate of 27.3% per year. One of the key drivers for this uptick was the government’s move to demonetize ₹500 and ₹1,000 bank notes in November 2016. In the aftermath, banks ended up with a lot of deposits which they weren’t able to lend out quickly.