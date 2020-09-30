RBI’s monetary policy delay adds to bankers’ long list of woes

The RBI on Monday abruptly postponed its policy announcement, without giving a reason. Governor Shaktikanta Das, in recent weeks, has flagged his growing concerns about the health of the nation’s fragile banking system and, in particular, under-capitalized state-run lenders. Banks -- already weakened by a two-year-old shadow lending crisis -- are seeking more guidance from the regulator on how to battle one of the world’s worst bad loan ratios.