RBI's new monetary policy committee has its task cut out

The appointment of these members signal a change in government’s focus to bring divergent views to policy making. The government choice of appointing Jayant Verma, an expert in financial markets, along with senior economists Ashima Goyal and Shashank Bhide suggest the renewed emphasis on financial markets in policy making. Referring to the comments made by some of these members recently, market participants decipher that the MPC could be tilted in favour of a dovish stance.