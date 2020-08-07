RBI’s one-time loan recast move gives India Inc a lifeline

MUMBAI : India Inc. on Thursday welcomed the Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI’s) move allowing a one-time loan restructuring for companies under stress following the covid-19 outbreak, as it would help them, and small businesses, especially, to navigate the tough times without diluting promoter stake or losing control of the business. Besides, industry representatives said that the central bank’s move to ease the norms to invest in debt mutual funds will also incentivise banks to lend more to corporates through bonds, something that had stalled in the wake of covid-19.