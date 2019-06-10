RBI's revised circular on stressed assets credit positive, says Moody's

Mumbai: The RBI’s revised framework for resolution of stressed assets is credit positive because it brings back the focus on the need for timely resolution of such assets, and the buildup of loan loss provisioning against those assets, Moody's Investors Service said on Monday.

"Extension of the circular to non-bank finance companies (NBFCs) will help align the loan loss provisioning norms for the large stressed accounts of NBFCs with commercial banks," said Alka Anbarasu, Vice President, Financial Institutions Group, Moody’s Investors Service.

According to Anbarasu, the slower-than-expected progress under the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (IBC) remains the key hurdle to timely resolution of stressed assets and the cleanup of the bank’s balance sheets could therefore still take another two to three years.

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on 7 June issued a new prudential framework for resolution of stressed assets, effectively replacing its controversial 12 February 2018 circular, with a mixed bag of norms applying to a wider class of lenders.

Three major changes mark the new circular: The central bank has now made it voluntary for lenders to take defaulters to the bankruptcy court; the framework now applies to a larger universe of lenders, which includes small banks and non-banking finance companies; and penal provisions have been introduced for lenders.