RBI's stance on AT1 bonds may deter investors

"Investor sentiment towards this fund raising instrument has only worsened post RBI stance. Majority of fund managers have been offloading and selling AT1 bonds from their portfolio. As per RBI’s master circular on Basel-III norms, these bonds were either to be written down or converted to common equity. In this case, bond holders got nothing and RBI stance is not helping. What is it to say that it won’t happen in other cases. Majority of banks are facing high bad loan issues," said a fund manager with a mid-sized fund house declining to be named.