RBI's surprise rate cut, shift in focus to growth, loan moratorium and more

The monetary policy’s shift of focus to growth, prompted by the severe economic stagnation, is borne out by extra emphasis on improving transmission of lower rates, by augmenting industry’s access to working capital, elongating the borrowers' repayment curve to ease debt servicing stress and relaxing asset classification norms. In his statement, governor Das said, “It is in the growth outlook that the MPC judged the risks to be gravest. The combined impact of demand compression and supply disruption will depress economic activity in the first half of the year."