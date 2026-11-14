RBI said to allow e-rupee wallets within banking apps to boost adoption

Mumbai: The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has allowed banks to integrate digital rupee wallets into their main mobile banking apps, a move aimed at making the central bank's digital currency easier to access and encouraging wider use, according to two people aware of the development.
Until now, banks have offered separate apps for digital rupee wallets. Integrating them into existing banking apps would remove the need for customers to download another application to transact in the central bank digital currency (CBDC), potentially encouraging greater adoption.