RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das. (ANI)
RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das. (ANI)

RBI saw growth slowdown, acted ahead of time by cutting rates: Shaktikanta Das

1 min read . Updated: 16 Dec 2019, 12:18 PM IST PTI

  • The comments from Das come following a series of five consecutive rate cuts by RBI starting February this year
  • He also hoped for the US-China truce on trade tariffs would last as he pitched for coordinated efforts to push global growth

Mumbai: RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das on Monday said the central bank had acted ahead of time by starting to slash rates in February this year, and hoped the decision to pause the cuts earlier this month will prove to be a right call over time.

He also hoped for the US-China truce on trade tariffs, announced over the weekend, would last as he pitched for coordinated efforts to push global growth like those after the 2008 financial crisis.

The comments from Das come following a series of five consecutive rate cuts by RBI starting February this year by a cumulative 1.35 per cent.

“Both the government and RBI have acted in time. And I can say with regard RBI, we have acted a little bit ahead of time in terms of reducing our policy rates. As early as February this year, the RBI saw that there is a growth slowdown, we saw that a momentum for slowdown is building up, so we started cutting rates this year," he said.

Speaking at the India Economic Conclave organised by the Times Group, he said at that in February, the market was surprised with the RBI’s call. He wondered why is it surprised market participants now also with a pause call.

“In the last MPC meeting when we took a pause, I don’t know why the market was surprised. February, I was told that the markets were surprised, but subsequently I’m happy and thank all of you for accepting that it was a right call to take.

"This time the call that we’ve taken, I do hope that the events will unfold in a manner which will prove that the MPC decision was right," he said.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.

RELATED STORIES
Provisions for NPAs made by the bank in FY19 stood at ₹48151.15 crore but it needed to provide ₹50,242.15 crore. (Photo: Reuters)

PNB under-reported bad loans by 2,617 crore in FY19, shows RBI report

1 min read . 15 Dec 2019
RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das. (PTI)

Resolution of stressed assets should happen in a co-ordinated manner: Das

2 min read . 12 Dec 2019
Close

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue