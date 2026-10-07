RBI says NBFC ban on revolving credit is a clarification, not a new rule

Mumbai: The Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI) recent draft circular seeking to bar non-bank financial companies (NBFCs) from offering revolving credit products is not a new proposal, but a clarification that such lenders were never permitted to offer these loans in the first place, governor Sanjay Malhotra said on Wednesday.
At the post-monetary policy conference, Malhotra said the draft proposal is not a “new rule or law,” adding that individual non-banks offering such products had been warned and directed multiple times by the regulator before the draft circular was issued.
The development of digital technology has enabled non-bank lenders to offer such revolving credit products in the form of term loans, prompting the central bank to formalize these directions through a draft circular, he added. Revolving credit allows a borrower to draw, repay and redraw funds up to a pre-approved limit, rather than taking a fixed loan that is repaid in scheduled instalments.
In a draft circular released on 6 August, the RBI proposed limiting NBFC lending strictly to term loans, effectively barring them from offering revolving credit facilities such as flexi-loans. The central bank introduced the guidelines to mitigate systemic stability risks, prevent loan evergreening and address NBFCs’ liquidity vulnerabilities. The deadline for submitting feedback on the circular was 28 August.
As part of their feedback, NBFCs, through industry bodies, have sought clarity from the RBI on the definition of revolving credit and exemptions for certain micro, small and medium enterprise (MSME)-focused products, including supply-chain finance and invoice discounting.
Lenders have also urged the regulator to allow revolving credit facilities, albeit with tighter underwriting and disclosures to address any concerns, or issue a new framework for such loan products, Mint reported on 2 September.
On Wednesday, Malhotra acknowledged that the RBI has received substantial feedback on the draft, which is being discussed and considered. The central bank will eventually issue fresh directions on the matter, keeping in mind systemic liquidity risks arising from such products and the need for such funding options in the current environment, he said.
The industry feedback is currently being examined by various RBI departments, which will eventually submit their report to Malhotra, following which a collective decision will be taken, he added.
NBFC credit growth continues to be robust, both in terms of bank lending to NBFCs and lending by NBFCs to “the real economy,” even though it remains lower than lending by banks, Malhotra said. He added that the RBI has not observed any issues pertaining to asset quality at non-bank lenders.
“We do not see any issues or concerns relating to asset quality with regard to NBFCs. We are always alert to such risks getting developed, not only from an asset quality point of view, but also on demand and price pressures getting built. So, we are conscious of such risks, but we do not see any such risks getting built as of now.”
As per the latest RBI data, credit by NBFCs grew 15.8% on-year in August, compared with 10% in the year-ago period, on the back of a robust pickup in retail loans, especially housing loans, loans against gold jewellery, consumer durables loans, and loans to agriculture and allied activities.
In comparison, non-food credit by banks rose 18.8% year-on-year in August, up from 10.2% in the same period last year. Of this, bank lending to NBFCs was up 37.5% on year, significantly higher than the 3.7% growth seen in August 2025.
In an interview with a news channel last month, Malhotra had said it was never the RBI’s intention to allow NBFCs to offer such products, adding that the draft proposal reiterates this stance. The issue was also flagged to NBFCs during the RBI’s annual supervisory process.
Even so, the RBI is considering stakeholder feedback, and the final norms could differ, he had then said. While the share of such loans is currently low, a sharp increase could raise issues related to systemic stability and liquidity, as NBFCs lack the liquidity support available to banks and this could eventually affect financial stability.
Driven by a passion for news and commitment to accurate and ethical reporting, Anshika Kayastha has been covering the full spectrum of BFSI—from banks and NBFCs to fintechs, insurance, payments, regulators, personal finance and money markets for the past 13 years. <br><br>Based in Mumbai, her work at Mint spans comprehensive and insightful stories on sectoral trends, regulatory and policy shifts, corporate strategies, governance, and innovation. With a particular interest in fintech, she keeps a close watch on emerging players, disruptive business models, and the evolving regulatory landscape. <br><br>Prior to joining Mint in July 2024, Anshika honed her craft at The Hindu BusinessLine and Informist Media, to deliver incisive, well-sourced reporting on the forces shaping India's financial services. She holds a degree in media and communication from Symbiosis University. <br><br>When she's not tracking the latest RBI circular or tenaciously pursuing the next story, Anshika is most at home in the mountains of Himachal Pradesh. Warm, social, and endlessly curious, she's a self-confessed credit card enthusiast, and brings that same energy to offbeat TV series, puzzles, beach vacations, and competitive game nights.
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