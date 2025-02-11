Industry
Collateral-backed loans were a safe space for banks. Maybe not any longer
Shayan Ghosh , Anshika Kayastha 5 min read 11 Feb 2025, 05:20 AM IST
Summary
- Stress in secured loans reflects lingering concerns even after the central bank cracked down on unsecured lending frenzy
Mumbai: Barely a month after the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) warned of a contagion, lenders, especially non-bank financiers, have also started witnessing stress in their collateral-backed secured loan books.
