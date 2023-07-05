RBI seeks to give customers choice of card network1 min read 05 Jul 2023, 08:51 PM IST
The Reserve Bank Wednesday asked banks and non-bank financial company (NBFCs) to issue credit, debit and prepaid cards on multiple networks to give customers the freedom to choose.
The Reserve Bank Wednesday asked banks and non-bank financial company (NBFCs) to issue credit, debit and prepaid cards on multiple networks to give customers the freedom to choose. The changes will be effective October 1.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×