The Reserve Bank of India's monetary policy committee (MPC) sees the need for continued policy accommodation as the economic recovery remains fragile, with the rise of inflation less steep than expected, minutes of the October meeting stated.

As per the minutes of MPC, the outlook for aggregate demand is progressively improving but the slack is large: output is still below pre-COVID level and the recovery is uneven and critically dependent upon policy support.

The Reserve Bank of India's MPC left key rates unchanged at record lows earlier in the month and calmed nerves over stimulus withdrawal for now.

“The global economy now is on a more difficult tangent of slowing growth momentum with entrenching inflationary tendencies. As the classical trade-off that central banks face between slowing growth and higher inflation is getting edgier, their actions have been in response to their domestic macroeconomic circumstances. India’s policy has also been driven by domestic factors," Governor Shaktikanta Das wrote in the minutes released on Friday.

"It is felt that continued monetary support is necessary as the economic recovery process even now is delicately poised and growth is yet to take firmer roots," Das added.

Das said the external environment which had been supportive of aggregate demand over the past few months may lose momentum for a variety of reasons - including a surge in infections, supply bottlenecks and a spike in oil prices - and the MPC needs to ensure India's recovery is durable and sustainable.

"At this critical juncture, our actions have to be gradual, calibrated, well-timed and well-telegraphed to avoid any undue surprises," he wrote.

Despite most members citing concerns over imported inflation from the high global crude oil prices, they said domestic food inflation has been muted and is likely to help headline inflation moderate in the immediate future.

"While the trajectory of inflation may undershoot the projections made in August, it is likely to be uneven, sluggish and prone to interruptions," deputy governor Michael Patra said.

“Beginning in August, various indicators are suggesting that the economy is negotiating a potential gravitational swing-by from the retarding forces unleashed by COVID-19. Pre-pandemic levels of output are being sighted. Agriculture and allied activities look set to achieve and even exceed last year’s record production; manufacturing – the laggard among the components of industry – is just short of 2019-20 levels; and contact-based services are healing fast. Exports can become a force multiplier that accelerates the pace of growth. They provide the avenue for the economy to break out of the limits imposed by the size of the domestic market which is still struggling with pent-up demand becoming more durable. By the end of September, the half-way mark of an ambitious export target for the year is about to be crossed," Patra further stated.

Das said volatile crude oil prices, particularly the rise since mid-September, is pushing pump prices to new highs, raising the risk that high transportation costs spill over into prices of goods and services.

But the support to growth was considered more important at this stage than the risks from inflation.

"Given India's foreign exchange reserves and strong external fundamentals, India is well placed to absorb any volatility as advanced economy central banks begin their exit or if financial shocks spread from China," MPC member Ashima Goyal wrote.

"It is important that policy remains aligned to the domestic cycle and any external shocks are smoothed," she added.

MPC has six members--– Shashanka Bhide, Ashima Goyal, Jayanth R. Varma, Mridul K. Saggar, Michael Debabrata Patra and RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das.

All policy members acknowledged the gradual recovery in economic growth while expressing optimism that headline inflation will ease further going ahead. "In sum, we have broadly been right in averting premature tightening and allowing economy to recover. With complementary actions in calibrating liquidity, negative real rates to savers can now be corrected in period ahead," said Mridul Saggar in his comments.

