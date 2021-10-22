“Beginning in August, various indicators are suggesting that the economy is negotiating a potential gravitational swing-by from the retarding forces unleashed by COVID-19. Pre-pandemic levels of output are being sighted. Agriculture and allied activities look set to achieve and even exceed last year’s record production; manufacturing – the laggard among the components of industry – is just short of 2019-20 levels; and contact-based services are healing fast. Exports can become a force multiplier that accelerates the pace of growth. They provide the avenue for the economy to break out of the limits imposed by the size of the domestic market which is still struggling with pent-up demand becoming more durable. By the end of September, the half-way mark of an ambitious export target for the year is about to be crossed," Patra further stated.