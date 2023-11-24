RBI seizes Abhyudaya Bank

MUMBAI :The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on Friday superseded the board of Mumbai-based Abhyudaya Cooperative Bank for a year, citing material concerns owing to poor governance standards. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

It appointed former State Bank of India (SBI) executive Satya Prakash Pathak as the administrator to manage the multi-state cooperative bank during this period. However, the RBI has not placed any business restrictions on the bank and said it shall continue to carry on its normal banking activities under the guidance of the administrator. These actions, RBI said, were done under Section 36 AAA read with Section 56 of the Banking Regulation Act, 1949.

Under Section 36AAA, RBI can supersede the board if satisfied in the public interest or for preventing a multi-State cooperative bank being run in a manner detrimental to the interest of the depositors, among others. The regulator can supersede the board of directors of such a multi-state cooperative bank for up to five years. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

On Friday, RBI said it has also appointed a committee of advisors to assist the administrator. The committee comprises former SBI executive Venkatesh Hegde; chartered accountant Mahendra Chhajed; and former managing director of Cosmos Cooperative Bank Suhas Gokhale.

The regulator’s action comes less than a month after an official said a document doing the rounds claiming RBI has cancelled the licence of the bank, is fake.

The Mumbai-based cooperative bank has 109 branches and 113 ATMs, as per its website. As on 31 March 2021, the bank had deposits of ₹10,952 crore, as against ₹10,838 crore in the previous fiscal. Its loans and advances were at ₹6,711 crore in FY21, up from ₹6,654 crore in FY20, as per information available on its website. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Abhyudaya Cooperative Bank has branches in Metropolitan Mumbai, Navi Mumbai, Pune, Thane, Raigad, Nagpur, Nashik, Nanded, Kankavali, Aurangabad, Ahmednagar and Pen in Maharashtra; Vadodara and Ahmedabad in Gujarat; and Udupi and Mangalore in Karnataka.

In recent years, RBI has taken strict action against erring cooperative banks. The government amended the Banking Regulation Act (as applicable to cooperative societies) after the fiasco at the erstwhile Punjab and Maharashtra Cooperative (PMC) Bank.

The amendment, first issued as an ordinance in June 2020, gave RBI supervisory powers over cooperative banks. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

As per data from the RBI’s Report on Trend and Progress of Banking in India, the regulator took enforcement actions of ₹12.1 crore against cooperative banks on 145 instances in FY22, significantly higher than ₹3.89 crore in 43 instances in the previous fiscal.

When RBI had placed restrictions on erstwhile Punjab and Maharashtra Cooperative (PMC) Bank in September 2019, it had ₹11,617.34 crore deposits and loans of ₹8,383.33 crore. However, in the case of PMC, RBI had placed it under all-inclusive directions under sub-section (1) of Section 35A, read with Section 56 of the Banking Regulation Act, 1949 and restricted deposit withdrawal.

