The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has selected “Go Digital, Go Secure" as this year’s theme for Financial Literacy Week.

This theme is one of the strategic objectives of the National Strategy for Financial Education 2020-2025. RBI will focus on creating awareness about convenience of digital transactions, security of digital transactions and protection of customers, according to a press release on Friday.

This year FLW will be observed between February 14 to 18.

RBI has asked all banks to disseminate the information and create awareness among their customers and the general public about the celebration. The central bank will also undertake a mass media campaign during this entire month to disseminate essential financial awareness messages to the general public.

RBI has been conducting Financial Literacy Week (FLW) every year since 2016 to propagate financial education messages on various themes among members of public across the country.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.