RBI sets targets for lenders on CBDC, unclaimed deposits

The regulator is also following up on the progress in the “100 Days 100 Pays" campaign, under which banks must trace and settle the top 100 unclaimed deposits of every bank in every district. The scheme launched in June and is expected to end on 8 September. “RBI has become like the finance ministry," a senior official of a public sector bank said, seeking anonymity. “They are constantly following up with us. Executive directors of banks have to give an update to RBI on the progress made on unclaimed deposits," the official added.