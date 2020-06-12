RBI sets up internal group to review ownership, structure of private banks

MUMBAI : Reserve Bank of India on Friday said that it has constituted an Internal Working Group (IWG) to review the existing guidelines on ownership and corporate structure for Indian private sector banks. The working group headed by RBI executive director PK Mohanty will review the extant licensing and regulatory guidelines relating to ownership and control, promoters’ holding, requirement of dilution, control and voting rights among other things.

“Though the overarching principle that the ownership and control of private sector banks should be well diversified and that the major shareholders are ‘fit and proper’, have remained unchanged, the specific contours have evolved over the years with specific prescriptions being given as part of licensing guidelines issued at various points in the past. It is, therefore, felt necessary to compressively review the extant guidelines on ownership, governance and corporate structure in private sector banks, taking into account key developments over the years which have a bearing on the issue," RBI said.

The working group will examine the existing licensing guidelines and regulations relating to ownership and control in Indian private sector banks. It will also suggest appropriate norms, keeping in mind the issue of excessive concentration of ownership and control.

The group will also examine and review the eligibility criteria for individuals or entities to apply for banking license and to review the promoter shareholding norms at the initial licensing stage. It will also study the current regulations on holding of financial subsidiaries through non-operative financial holding company (NOFHC) and suggest the manner of migrating all banks to a uniform regulation in the matter, including providing a transition path.

The need to examine the current guidelines on ownership comes after large shareholders of private sector banks sought RBI’s permission to increase their stake beyond the permitted 15% stake in the bank. Top on the list was Hindujas, promoters of Indusind bank, who wanted to increase their stake beyond the permitted 15% limit in the bank.

The Hindujas were encouraged to seek RBI’s permission after Uday Kotak received a dispensation to bring down his stake to 26% by August and further reduce his stake over a period of time.

Kotak had a prolonged disagreement with the central bank over his personal holding in the private lender. He had even moved the Bombay High Court in December 2018 against an RBI’s diktat on promoter holding in banks.

The RBI's bank licensing rules mandate that a private bank's promoter will need to pare holding to 40% within three years, 20% within 10 years and to 15% within 15 years.

RBI’s rules on promoter holding in private banks have changed from time to time.

The new bank licensing norms in 1993 didn’t specify rules on promoter holding separately. In 2013, when the RBI issued another round of private bank licensing guidelines, the regulator stipulated a Non-Operative Financial Holding Company (NOFHC) model. The RBI said a NOFHC shall initially hold a minimum of 40 percent of the paid-up voting equity capital of a bank which shall be locked in for five years and brought down to 15 percent within 12 years.

The rules were changed three years later. RBI’s licencing is guided by the policy which came into being in August 2016, which stipulates that promoter shareholding had to be cut down to 15% within 15 years of receiving the licence.

