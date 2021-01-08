RBI signals normalisation of liquidity operations

The Reserve Bank of India on Friday said that it will resume normal liquidity operations in view of the evolving liquidity and financial conditions. With these small steps RBI intends to drain out the excess liquidity in the system and bring the overnight lending rates closer to the reverse repo levels.

“On a review of evolving liquidity and financial conditions, it has been decided to restore normal liquidity management operations in a phased manner," the central bank said in a release on Friday.

As a first step, RBI said that it will conduct a 14 day variable rate reverse repo auction of ₹2 lakh on 15 January. Banks will get to park surplus funds with the RBI while earning the reverse repo rate of 3.35% and this will disincentivise banks from lending at lower rates.

“The announcement is tactically facilitating two objectives - signaling careful and calibrated departure from ultra loose policy and pushing short term rate to upper tier of the corridor," said Soumyajit Niyogi, associate director at India Ratings & Research.

RBI has allowed system liquidity to be in surplus since the time the lockdown was announced in March. The daily liquidity surplus has been in the range of ₹6-7 lakh crore over the last few months. This has led to a drop in short term rates to below the reverse repo rate of 3.35%. At the latest auction, the 90 day T-bill was sold at 3.038, much below the reverse repo rate or the rate at which banks borrow from RBI. The short term borrowing cost for both corporates and banks have fallen to below 3.35%.

According to Care Ratings, the banking system has been sustaining a liquidity surplus for the last 19 months. This can primarily be attributed to the inflow of bank deposits surpassing the outflow of bank credit. The incremental bank deposits have grown by 6.7% since March 2020 as against the bank credit growth of 1.7%.

Additionally, the various liquidity infusion measures being undertaken by the RBI including the open market operations (OMO) purchases and the Long Term Repo operations (LTRO) and Targeted Long Term Repo Operations (TLTRO) has been adding to the liquidity surplus. So far this fiscal, the RBI has undertaken OMO purchases of GSecs to the tune of ₹3.57 lakh crores and OMO purchase of SDLs amounting to Rs.30,000 crores.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via