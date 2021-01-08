RBI signals normalisation of liquidity operations

RBI has allowed system liquidity to be in surplus since the time the lockdown was announced in March. The daily liquidity surplus has been in the range of ₹6-7 lakh crore over the last few months. This has led to a drop in short term rates to below the reverse repo rate of 3.35%. At the latest auction, the 90 day T-bill was sold at 3.038, much below the reverse repo rate or the rate at which banks borrow from RBI. The short term borrowing cost for both corporates and banks have fallen to below 3.35%.