RBI slaps Bank of Baroda, GIC Housing Finance with ₹66.7 lakh penalty for non-compliance — Here's all you need to know

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has slapped the Bank of Baroda and GIC Housing Finance with a combined penalty of 66.7 lakh for non-compliance to its fair practices code for lenders and KYC guidelines.

Jocelyn Fernandes
Updated3 Jul 2026, 08:11 PM IST
RBI has slapped a combined <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>66.7 lakh penalty on Bank of Baroda and GIC Housing Finance for non-compliance.
RBI has slapped a combined ₹66.7 lakh penalty on Bank of Baroda and GIC Housing Finance for non-compliance. (Reuters / Francis Mascarenhas / File Photo)

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has slapped the Bank of Baroda and GIC Housing Finance with a combined penalty of 66.7 lakh for non-compliance to its fair practices code for lenders and KYC guidelines.

The banking industry regulator noted that both these penalties are based on “deficiencies in regulatory compliance” and are not intended to pronounce upon the validity of any transaction or agreement entered into by the entities (Bank of Baroda and GIC Housing Finance) with their customers. This means that the fines are not imposed on customers or particular transactions, but the entities themselves.

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Here's what we know about both cases:

63.6 lakh penalty on Bank of Baroda: What we know

The central bank in a statement on 3 July said it has imposed a 63.6 lakh penalty on public sector lender the Bank of Baroda (BoB) for non-compliance with certain provisions of the ‘Fair Practices Code for Lenders’ and its ‘Know Your Customer (KYC)’ norms.

The RBI added that it conducted a statutory inspection for supervisory evaluation of the Bank of Baroda with reference to the financial position as on 31 March 2025 and discovered the non-compliances, after which a notice was issued to the lender.

Following the bank's response and due consideration of the same, the banking regulator found that the Bank of Baroda:

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  • Had collected interest higher than the contracted rate of interest in certain loan accounts.
  • Did not upload KYC records of certain customers to the Central KYC Records Registry (CKYCR) within the prescribed timeline, the RBI said.

3.1 lakh penalty on GIC Housing Finance: See details

Further, in a separate statement, the RBI also said that it has imposed a penalty of 3.1 lakh GIC Housing Finance for non-compliance with certain provisions of the central bank's KYC guidelines.

As per the banking regulator's release, a statutory inspection of the on non-banking financial company (NBFC) was conducted by the National Housing Bank with reference to its financial position as on 31 March 2025. In this case too, a notice was issued.

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The statement said that GIC Housing finance failed to put in place a system of periodic review of risk categorisation of accounts, with such periodicity being at least once in six months. The penalty was imposed due to this failure, the RBI added.

Canara Bank, BoB, Indian Bank pay 7,023 crore dividend to govt

Earlier this week, PTI reported that Canara Bank, BoB and Indian Bank together paid a dividend of 7,023 crore to the government for FY26 on Monday (29 June).

  • Canara Bank MD and CEO Brajesh Kumar Singh presented a dividend cheque of 2,397 crore to Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman. The PSB declared a dividend of 4.2/share, representing 210% of the face value of 2 each for FY26.
  • BoB's MD and CEO, Debadatta Chand, presented a dividend cheque of 2,811 crore to Sitharaman. For FY26, the bank declared a dividend of 8.50/share, representing 425% of the face value of 2 each.
  • Indian Bank's MD and CEO Binod Kumar handed over a dividend cheque of 1,815.05 crore to the finance minister.

(With inputs from PTI)

About the Author

Jocelyn Fernandes

Jocelyn Fernandes is a journalist and editor with nearly 13 years of experience covering the business, corporate, economy and markets beats in news.<br> As chief content producer for around three years at Livemint (Hindustan Times), Jocelyn publishes breaking stories, explainers, features and live blogs on a range of business and economy topics, including the Budget, corporate developments, stock markets, income tax, money and personal finance, cryptocurrency, government policy, impact of US tariffs, international developments and more.<br> Jocelyn's writing philosophy is focused on delivering news in an accurate and accessible format for readers. She thus focuses her news coverage on explainers and FAQs in order to breakdown business, corporate, economic, and policy topics that are of importance to everyday readers.<br> She holds a Bachelors in Mass Media (BMM) and Post Graduate Diploma (PGD) in Journalism and Communication and has previously written for online business and markets news site Moneycontrol (Network18), Business-to-business (B2B) trade publications — the industry magazines Power Today and Solar Today (ASAPP Media), and the national news agency United News of India (UNI).<br> Outside of work, Jocelyn keeps up-to-date with local and international news, enjoys reading fiction books, novels and short stories, and enjoys movies, travelling and art. <br> She can be found on X and LinkedIn, and reached by email: <a href="jocelyn.fernandes@htdigital.in">jocelyn.fernandes@htdigital.in</a> <br> X/ Twitter handle: <a href="https://x.com/scribeJocelyn">@scribeJocelyn</a> <br> LinkedIn: <a href="https://in.linkedin.com/in/jocelyn-fernandes-journalist">LinkedIn</a>

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