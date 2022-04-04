Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Subscribe
My Reads e-paper Newsletters IFSC Code Finder New MintGenie For You
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign out
e-paper
OPEN APP
Home / Industry / Banking /  RBI slaps fines on 3 cooperative banks for non-compliance

RBI slaps fines on 3 cooperative banks for non-compliance

RBI said the penalities are based on deficiencies in regulatory compliance
1 min read . 04 Apr 2022 Livemint

  • RBI imposed a total fine of 5 lakh on 3 banks - Yashwant Cooperative Bank, Kokan Mercantile Co-operative Bank and amata Cooperative Development Bank Limited

Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on Monday slapped penalties on three cooperative banks for several non-compliance issues. The penalties totaled 5 lakh. 

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on Monday slapped penalties on three cooperative banks for several non-compliance issues. The penalties totaled 5 lakh. 

The Yashwant Cooperative Bank Limited, Phaltan, has been fined for 2 lakh for contravention of non-compliance with directions issued by it on Income Recognition, Asset Classification, Provisioning and Other Related Matters – UCBs, the RBI said in a statement.

The Yashwant Cooperative Bank Limited, Phaltan, has been fined for 2 lakh for contravention of non-compliance with directions issued by it on Income Recognition, Asset Classification, Provisioning and Other Related Matters – UCBs, the RBI said in a statement.

Subscribe to Continue Reading
Start 15 Days Free Trial

In another statement, the central bank said a penalty of 2 lakh has been imposed on Kokan Mercantile Co-operative Bank Ltd., Mumbai for similar non-compliance.

The RBI has also imposed a penalty of 1 lakh on the Samata Cooperative Development Bank Limited, Kolkata, for contravention of directions issued by it on 'Exposure Norms & Statutory/Other Restrictions-UCBs', the RBI said in a separate filing.

In all the cases, the RBI said the penalities are based on deficiencies in regulatory compliance and is not intended to pronounce upon the validity of any transaction or agreement entered into by these banks with their respective customers.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!