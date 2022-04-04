RBI slaps fines on 3 cooperative banks for non-compliance

RBI slaps fines on 3 cooperative banks for non-compliance1 min read . 04 Apr 2022
- RBI imposed a total fine of ₹5 lakh on 3 banks - Yashwant Cooperative Bank, Kokan Mercantile Co-operative Bank and amata Cooperative Development Bank Limited
The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on Monday slapped penalties on three cooperative banks for several non-compliance issues. The penalties totaled ₹5 lakh.
The Yashwant Cooperative Bank Limited, Phaltan, has been fined for ₹2 lakh for contravention of non-compliance with directions issued by it on Income Recognition, Asset Classification, Provisioning and Other Related Matters – UCBs, the RBI said in a statement.
In another statement, the central bank said a penalty of ₹2 lakh has been imposed on Kokan Mercantile Co-operative Bank Ltd., Mumbai for similar non-compliance.
The RBI has also imposed a penalty of ₹1 lakh on the Samata Cooperative Development Bank Limited, Kolkata, for contravention of directions issued by it on 'Exposure Norms & Statutory/Other Restrictions-UCBs', the RBI said in a separate filing.
In all the cases, the RBI said the penalities are based on deficiencies in regulatory compliance and is not intended to pronounce upon the validity of any transaction or agreement entered into by these banks with their respective customers.
