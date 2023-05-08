RBI slaps monetary penalty on two co-operative banks for non-compliance with rules

The apex bank imposed a monetary penalty of ₹2.00 lakh on the Trichur Urban Co-operative Bank Ltd, Thrissur for non-compliance with directions issued by RBI on management of advance- UCBs and ₹1.25 lakh on Bhilai Nagarik Sahakari Bank Maryadit, Bhilai for contravention of/non-compliance with the provisions of the Banking Regulation Act, 1949 and the Depositor Education and Awareness Fund Scheme, 2014.