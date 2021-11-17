The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has imposed a monetary penalties on Maharashtra's Shri Kanyaka Nagari Sahakari Bank Ltd and the Nizamabad District Co-operative Central Bank Ltd for violation of norms.

In the case of Kanyaka Bank, a penalty of ₹10.50 lakh was imposed for non-compliance with regulations including on fresh loans to the real estate sector.

"This action is based on deficiencies in regulatory compliance and is not intended to pronounce upon the validity of any transaction or agreement entered into by the bank with its customers," the RBI said.

The RBI in a statement said, "the inspection report of the bank based on its financial position as on March 31, 2018 and March 31, 2019, revealed, that it had given fresh loans to the real estate sector in violation of the operational instructions issued and also opened on-site ATMs without the requiredpermission."

Further, the Bank delayed reporting of frauds on many occasions, and granted director related loans in contravention of directions issued by the RBI.

A show cause notice was issued to the bank advising it as to why penalty should not be imposed for non-compliance with the directions. After considering the bank's replies, RBI came to the conclusion that the charges of non-compliance with RBI directions were substantiated and warranted imposition of monetary penalty.

When it came to the Nizamabad District Co-operative Central Bank, the RBI said, the Bank has violated certain directions issued by RBI contained in the Master Circular on ‘Income Recognition, Asset Classification, Provisioning and Other Related Matters – UCBs’ and hence a penalty of ₹2.5 lakh was imposed.

