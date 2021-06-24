The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on Thursday put in place certain conditions for non-banking financial companies (NBFCs) to pay dividend to shareholders from the financial year ending 31 March 2022.

The regulator said the conditions are specific to different categories of NBFCs and will have to meet minimum capital adequacy ratios, net non-performing asset (NPA) ratios and a few other criteria to be able to declare dividend. For instance, RBI said a non-bank financier must report a net NPA ratio of less than 6% in each of the last three years, including as at the close of the financial year for which dividend is proposed.

The board of directors, RBI said, while considering the proposals for dividend shall take into account supervisory findings of the regulator on divergence in classification and provisioning for bad loans. It should also look at qualifications in the auditors’ report to the financial statements, and long-term growth plans of the NBFC.

“The board shall ensure that the total dividend proposed for the financial year does not exceed the ceilings specified in these guidelines," it said.

RBI also specified the dividend payout ratios for various categories of non-banks. This is the ratio between the amount of dividend payable in a year and the net profit as per the audited financial statements for the financial year. In case the net profit for the relevant period includes any extraordinary income or the financial statements are qualified by the statutory auditor that indicates an overstatement of net profit, that amount should be deducted from net profits while determining the dividend payout ratio.

For non-bank financiers that do not accept public funds and do not have any customer interface, there is no ceiling on dividend payout ratio. Core investment companies and standalone primary dealers cay pay up to 60% of the income, while all other NBFCs can pay up to 50%.

It added that NBFCs declaring dividend shall report details within a fortnight after declaration of dividend. It must be reported to the regional office of the Department of Supervision of the Reserve Bank or the Department of Supervision of National Housing Bank (NHB), under whose jurisdiction it is registered.

These regulations were first proposed by RBI in the form of a draft circular in December last year and came after RBI governor Shaktikanta Das on 4 December pointed out the growing significance of NBFCs and their interlinkages with different segments in the financial system. Das had said this made it imperative to enhance the resilience of the sector.

“Therefore, it has been decided to put in place transparent criteria as per a matrix of parameters for declaration of dividends by different categories of NBFCs," he had said.

