RBI spells out eligibility criteria for NBFCs to pay dividends

RBI also specified the dividend payout ratios for various categories of non-banks. This is the ratio between the amount of dividend payable in a year and the net profit as per the audited financial statements for the financial year. In case the net profit for the relevant period includes any extraordinary income or the financial statements are qualified by the statutory auditor that indicates an overstatement of net profit, that amount should be deducted from net profits while determining the dividend payout ratio.