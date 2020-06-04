RBI starts publishing daily data on payment systems

MUMBAI : The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) said that beginning Thursday, it will publish select payment systems data on a daily basis, a practice it believes will facilitate better research and contribute to innovations in payment systems.

“Today, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) published settlement data of select payment systems. It captures volume and value of transactions undertaken in payments systems operated by the RBI and the National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI) as well as the position of cash withdrawal transactions using automated teller machines (ATMs) and business correspondents (BCs)," the central bank said.

Data published today include channels like the national electronic funds transfer (NEFT), real-time gross settlement (RTGS), Aadhaar-enabled payment system (AePS), immediate payment service (IMPS) and unified payments interface (UPI), among others.

The data showed that there were 44,000 AePS payment transactions on 3 June of ₹7.48 crore. The AePS payment transaction data include AePS fund transfers and BHIM Aadhaar pay transactions. For UPI, the transaction volume was at 45.62 million, valued at ₹9,622.38 crore. That apart, cash withdrawal volumes through AePS (micro-ATMs and BCs) stood at 2.88 million and were valued at ₹668.88 crore.

According to RBI, the data relating to transactions undertaken during the day will be published on the subsequent working day, while data relating to cards will be published once the daily reporting systems are in place. Till now, RBI used to publish the complete payment system data every month as part of its bulletin.

