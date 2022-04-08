RBI starts SDF to raise effective policy rate

The introduction of this facility will help RBI normalize the width of the LAF corridor to pre-pandemic levels of 50 basis points, with the repo being the target rate. “It has now been decided to introduce the SDF as the floor of LAF corridor. This would provide symmetry to the operating framework of monetary policy by introducing a standing absorption facility at the bottom of LAF corridor, similar to the standing injection tool at the upper end of the corridor, namely the MSF. Thus, at both ends of LAF corridor, there will be standing facilities," Shaktikanta Das, governor, RBI, said.