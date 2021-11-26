Mumbai: The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has kept in abeyance a recommendation by an internal working group that suggested giving banking licences to large industrial houses.

On Friday, RBI said it has accepted 21 recommendations, some with partial modifications, of the 33 proposed by the committee in November last year. One of the more contentious proposals made by the five-member committee was to allow large corporate houses to act as promoters of banks after amendments to the Banking Regulation Act. Some experts had pointed out last year that the RBI would face challenges in supervising non-financial sector entities and supervisory resources could be further strained.

While not accepting this recommendation and a clutch of other suggestions, RBI on Friday said the remaining are under examination. The plan to offer large corporates set up banks had raised many eyebrows with experts and even former central bank governor Raghuram Rajan warning against it.

“Why now? Have we learnt something that allows us to override all the prior cautions on allowing industrial houses into banking? We would argue no. Indeed, to the contrary, it is even more important today to stick to the tried and tested limits on corporate involvement in banking," Rajan and former deputy governor Viral Acharya wrote in a LinkedIn post in November last year.

In fact, asked about the recommendation, governor Shaktikanta Das had told reporters on 4 December 2020 that it is a report by an internal working group of RBI and should not be seen as RBI’s point of view or decision.

“That has to be very clearly understood. The Internal Working Group had two external members, who are also members of the RBI Central Board and the Internal Working Group has acted independently, they have had their independent deliberations, they have given a certain point of view," said Das.

Meanwhile, RBI has accepted the recommendation to increase the cap on promoters’ stake in long run of 15 years to 26%, from 15% at present. It said that this stipulation should be uniform for all types of promoters and therefore promoters, who have already diluted their holdings will be permitted to raise it to 26%.

“The promoter, if he/she so desires, can choose to bring down holding to even below 26%, any time after the lock-in period of five years," RBI said, adding that the lock-in clause which states promoters must hold at least 40% stake in the bank for the first five years remains unchanged.

While there are no sub-targets for stake dilution for promoters between five to 15 years promoters will have to submit a dilution schedule at the time of issuance of licence. RBI also said that non-promoter shareholding will be capped at 10% for “natural persons and non-financial institutions" and at 15% for “all categories of financial institutions, supranational institutions, public sector undertaking or the government".

The central bank has also accepted suggestions regarding increasing of the minimum initial capital required to set up banks. For instance, the initial paid-up voting equity share capital or net worth required to set up a new universal bank, will be doubled to ₹1,000 crore. For small finance banks, it will be raised to ₹300 crore, from ₹200 crore at present.

