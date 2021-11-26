RBI steers clear of banking licences to large corporates

On Friday, RBI said it has accepted 21 recommendations, some with partial modifications, of the 33 proposed by the committee in November last year. One of the more contentious proposals made by the five-member committee was to allow large corporate houses to act as promoters of banks after amendments to the Banking Regulation Act. Some experts had pointed out last year that the RBI would face challenges in supervising non-financial sector entities and supervisory resources could be further strained.