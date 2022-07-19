RBI stipulates four-tier regulatory structure for urban co-op banks

In February last year, RBI had constituted a committee to examine issues in the urban cooperative banking sector, provide a medium term road map and suggest measures for faster resolution of UCBs, among others
The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on Tuesday prescribed a four-tier regulatory structure for urban cooperative banks (UCBs), accepting the recommendation of an expert committee constituted last year to suggest changes aimed at strengthening the sector.
In February last year, RBI had constituted the committee headed by former deputy governor N S Vishwanathan to examine issues in the urban cooperative banking sector, provide a medium term road map and suggest measures for faster resolution of UCBs, among others. After the committee submitted the report, the RBI had invited comments in August 2021.
In India, only the financial cooperatives which are licensed to undertake banking business are regulated and supervised by RBI. The banks in the rural cooperative sector are supervised by the National Bank For Agriculture And Rural Development (NABARD), although regulated by the RBI, the committee had said in its August 2021 report.
On Tuesday, RBI said it has decided to adopt a simple four-tiered regulatory framework with differentiated regulatory prescriptions to strengthen the financial soundness of the existing UCBs. All unit UCBs and salary-earner’s UCBs, irrespective of deposit size, and all other UCBs with deposits of up to ₹100 crore will be part of tier one. Urban cooperative banks with deposits more than ₹100 crore and up to ₹1,000 crore will be part of tier two. Those with deposits of over ₹1,000 crore and up to ₹10,000 crore will be classified as tier three; while tier four would comprise UCBs with deposits of over ₹10,000 crore.
Specifically, the regulator has stipulated a minimum net worth of ₹2 crore for tier one UCBs operating in a single district and ₹5 crore for all other UCBs of all tiers.
“This is expected to strengthen the financial resilience of the banks and enhance their ability to fund their growth," RBI said.
As on 31 March 2021, most of these banks already comply with the requirement of minimum net worth and RBI said that UCBs which do not meet the requirement, will get a glide path of five years with intermediate milestones to achieve it.
RBI also decided to retain the minimum capital adequacy ratio requirement for tier one banks at the present level of 9%. For urban cooperative banks of all other tiers, while retaining the current capital adequacy framework, RBI said it has decided to revise the minimum capital adequacy ratio to 12% to strengthen their capital structure.
Most UCBs – 1,274 of the total 1,534 – have a capital adequacy ratio over 12% as on 31 March 2021. Further, RBI said that banks that do not meet the revised capital adequacy requirements can do it in tranches over three years. These banks will have to achieve a capital adequacy of 10% by FY24, 11% by FY25; and 12% by FY26.
The regulator also decided to introduce automatic route for branch expansion to UCBs which meet some a pre-conditions, permitting them to open new branches up to 10% of the number of branches at the end of the previous financial year. “While the branch expansion proposals under the prior approval route will also continue to be examined as hitherto, the process will be simplified to reduce the time taken for granting approvals for opening new branches," RBI said.
In respect of housing loans, RBI said it will assign the risk weights on the basis of loan to value (LTV) ratio alone, a step it said would result in capital savings and would be applicable to all tiers of UCBs.
“While examining the recommendations, (the) committee’s vision of turning UCBs into friendly neighbourhood banks and the heterogeneity of the sector have been duly kept in view," RBI said