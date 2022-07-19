RBI stipulates four-tier regulatory structure for urban co-op banks

On Tuesday, RBI said it has decided to adopt a simple four-tiered regulatory framework with differentiated regulatory prescriptions to strengthen the financial soundness of the existing UCBs. All unit UCBs and salary-earner’s UCBs, irrespective of deposit size, and all other UCBs with deposits of up to ₹100 crore will be part of tier one. Urban cooperative banks with deposits more than ₹100 crore and up to ₹1,000 crore will be part of tier two. Those with deposits of over ₹1,000 crore and up to ₹10,000 crore will be classified as tier three; while tier four would comprise UCBs with deposits of over ₹10,000 crore.