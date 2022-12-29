RBI stress tests show bad loans may ease next year

If the macroeconomic environment worsens to a medium or severe stress scenario, the gross NPA ratio may rise to 5.8% and 7.8%, respectively, it said. At the bank group level, the gross NPA ratios of public sector banks may rise from 6.5% in September 2022 to 9.4% in September 2023, whereas it would go up from 3.3% to 5.8% for private banks, and from 2.5% to 4.1% for foreign banks, under the severe stress scenario.