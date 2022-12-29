RBI stress tests show bad loans may ease next year

This, RBI said, is based on the assumption of no further regulatory reliefs as well as not accounting for the potential impact of stressed asset purchases by India’s bad bank NARCL
MUMBAI :Banking sector bad loans could slightly decline to 4.9% of total advances by September 2023 under the baseline stress scenario, down 10 basis points (bps) from September this year, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) said on Thursday.
This, RBI said, is based on the assumption of no further regulatory reliefs as well as not accounting for the potential impact of stressed asset purchases by India’s bad bank National Asset Reconstruction Company Limited (NARCL).
Macro-stress tests help assess the resilience of bank balance sheets to unexpected shocks from the macroeconomic environment. In its half-yearly Financial Stability Report, RBI said that falling slippages, increase in write-offs and the continuous improvement in loan growth has been able to bring bank gross non-performing asset (NPA) ratio down to 5% in September.
“The gross NPA ratio of scheduled commercial banks continued to decline and stood at a seven-year low of 5% in September. The net non-performing assets ratio stood at a ten-year low of 1.3%, wherein private banks’ net NPA ratio was below 1%," it said.
If the macroeconomic environment worsens to a medium or severe stress scenario, the gross NPA ratio may rise to 5.8% and 7.8%, respectively, it said. At the bank group level, the gross NPA ratios of public sector banks may rise from 6.5% in September 2022 to 9.4% in September 2023, whereas it would go up from 3.3% to 5.8% for private banks, and from 2.5% to 4.1% for foreign banks, under the severe stress scenario.
The stress tests also showed that banks are well capitalized and capable of absorbing shocks even in the absence of any further capital infusion. Under the baseline scenario, the aggregate capital adequacy ratio of 46 major banks is projected to slip from 15.8% in September 2022 to 14.9% by September 2023.
RBI said that the capital adequacy ratio may go down to 14% in the medium stress scenario and to 13.1% under the severe stress scenario by September 2023, but it stays well above the minimum capital requirement, including capital conservation buffer (CCB) requirements, of 11.5%.
“None of the 46 scheduled commercial banks (SCBs) would breach the regulatory minimum capital requirement of 9% in the next one year, even in a severely stressed situation, although nine SCBs may fall short of the minimum capital inclusive of capital conservation buffer," it said.
The report came with a disclaimer that the adverse scenarios are stringent and conservative assessments under hypothetical adverse economic conditions and therefore, the model outcomes should not be interpreted as forecasts. RBI’s stress testing models have been criticized in the past for a significant upward bias.
According to RBI, the quarterly slippage ratio, rising since December 2021, cooled off during Q2 of 2022-23, with considerable improvement recorded by public sector banks. It also said that the provisioning coverage ratio has been increasing steadily since March 2021, and reached 71.5% in September 2022.
That apart, the report said that the share of large borrowers in gross advances of banks has been on a declining path and their share in total gross NPA has come down to 62.2% in September 2022 from 75.6%, two years ago. The gross bad loan ratio of large borrowers continued to improve and stood at 6.4% in September 2022 from over 10% in March 2021, it said.
