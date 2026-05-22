RBI’s surprise $5 bln swap seen cooling forward premiums, easing bank liquidity strain

Subhana Shaikh
4 min read22 May 2026, 06:00 AM IST
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The three-year $/INR buy-sell swap comes when forward premiums have surged to as much as 4% and the rupee has remained under immense pressure following the war in West Asia and outflows by foreign portfolio investors.(PTI)
Summary
The RBI may prefer swaps to open market operations because banks are reluctant to part with government securities needed to meet liquidity coverage ratio norms.

MUMBAI: The Reserve Bank of India’s surprise decision to conduct a $5 billion dollar-rupee buy/sell swap auction on 26 May is viewed as a move to ease stress in the forward currency market while also helping smooth liquidity conditions for banks facing funding pressure amid steady credit demand, four market participants told Mint.

The three-year $/INR buy-sell swap, announced by the RBI on Wednesday, comes when forward premiums have surged to as much as 4% and the rupee has remained under immense pressure following the war in West Asia and outflows by foreign portfolio investors.

Under the swap, a central bank buys dollars from commercial banks for Indian rupees and simultaneously agrees to sell the dollars back to the banks at a predetermined future date. According to treasury officials, the swap is designed to reorganize the RBI’s forward book and reduce stress from frequent monthly rollovers.

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“This is just reordering the maturity of forwards so that the amount of stress reduces on a monthly basis,” a senior economist said on condition of anonymity. “It’s not meant to inject liquidity… Basically, whatever swaps are going to mature, instead of being rolled over for one month, they’ve been rolled over for three years. It isn’t that extra money is coming in. It’s just getting rolled over in a more organized way.”

Madan Sabnavis, chief economist at Bank of Baroda, said the swap was intended to cool elevated forward premiums.

“Once I am making this announcement saying that I am going to buy dollars and provide liquidity, that will bring down the forward rates,” he said.

According to data by Bloomberg, the one-year forward premium was at 3.45% as of Thursday against 2.78% on 27 March, up 67 basis points from when the RBI had capped banks’ net open positions at $100 million at the end of each day to curb speculative activity in the offshore market.

The announcement appeared to have an immediate impact on market sentiment. After hitting yet another record low of 96.83 against the US dollar on Wednesday, the Indian rupee appreciated sharply in early trade on Thursday at 96.34 before giving up some gains later in the session to touch an intraday high of 96.51. The local unit ended at 96.20 on Thursday.

The rupee briefly touched the 100 against the dollar in the futures market in its one-year forward rate on Thursday. However, it later recovered during the day to trade at 96.43 after US President Donald Trump indicated that negotiations with Iran were entering their final stages, easing some pressure on global markets.

Since the war began on 28 February, the rupee has declined by over 5%, according to Bloomberg data.

Also Read | Brokers' forum seeks RBI relaxation on proprietary trade funding curbs

Spot market

Market participants said the RBI was simultaneously intervening in the spot market to reinforce the effect of the measure.

“The RBI sold massively pre-market at 96.60 to 95.80. That’s why the rupee appreciated today,” the economist said. “They’re intervening back at 96.30 now. Every time they announce a step, they want to show that it’s effective.”

Since the war began on 28 February, the rupee has declined by 5%, according to Bloomberg data.

“While near-term pressures may persist, the pace of depreciation could gradually moderate from here on,” said VRC Reddy, head of treasury at Karur Vysya Bank. “USD/INR at 97 will be a crucial level to watch and may not sustain unless we see persistent prolonged uncertainty in the global market.”

Sabnavis said the move would also support systemic liquidity, which is unevenly distributed across banks. As of 20 May, banking system liquidity was at a surplus of 1.28 trillion, according to RBI data.

Credit growth in India has remained strong despite the West Asia war, consistently outpacing deposit growth. As a result, banks have increasingly relied on certificates of deposit and bulk deposits to fund credit growth as retail deposit mobilization remains sluggish.

However, elevated market yields have meant that lenders are also increasingly tapping into the excess liquidity on their balance sheets and short-term borrowings to fund their loans, Mint reported on 18 May.

Short-term liquidity

The RBI’s policy is primarily in order to induce liquidity,” Sabnavis said. “Some banks have lots of money, some banks don’t have. That’s why they are also announcing VRR.”

On Wednesday, the central bank separately announced a 1.25 trillion variable rate repo (VRR) auction to inject short-term liquidity.

The RBI may prefer swaps to open market operations because banks are reluctant to part with government securities needed to meet liquidity coverage ratio norms.

“Now this kind of liquidity which RBI is going to release with its $5 billion will provide liquidity for lending purposes as well,” he said.

Also Read | South Indian Bank's gold loan growth to slow on new RBI rules, volatile prices

Total bank credit stood at over 212 trillion as of 30 April, up 16% on year, and deposits were at 258.6 trillion, a growth of 12.3% on year, according to RBI data.

The loan-to-deposit ratio consequently increased to 82% as of 30 April from 81.6% in the previous fortnight, reflecting stronger sequential growth in credit relative to deposits, while remaining below the peak level of 83% in mid-March 2026, according to a report by CareEdge Ratings on 12 May.

About the Author

Subhana Shaikh

Subhana Shaikh is a business journalist at Mint, where she covers the Reserve Bank of India, monetary policy, and India’s bond markets. She has seven years of experience in reporting on financial markets, with a focus on banking and the broader financial system.<br><br>She began her career after completing her postgraduate diploma at the Indian Institute of Journalism and New Media, Bengaluru. She then spent five years at Informist Media, a news wire agency, where she closely tracked bond markets and the BFSI sector, developing a strong foundation in market reporting. She later moved to NDTV Profit, where she expanded her coverage across a wide range of business and economic stories.<br><br>At Mint, Subhana focuses on explaining central bank decisions, bond market movements, and banking trends for her readers. Her reporting combines on-ground inputs with careful analysis to help audiences understand complex financial developments.<br><br>Based in Mumbai, she is interested in exploring stories across the business landscape. Outside of work, she enjoys reading and spending time with her three cats.

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