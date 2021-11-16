MUMBAI : The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) is taking a closer look at business models of banks, RBI governor Shaktikanta Das said on Tuesday, advising banks to shun the herd mentality and instead follow differentiated strategies.

“Certain banks had followed the high risk and high return business strategy, with a skewed priority for serving only the interest of their investors," Das said, speaking at State Bank of India (SBI) Banking and Economics Conclave.

According to the governor, the active role of the board, especially in challenging the proposals of the management, thus becomes critical and will contribute towards a more diligent and balanced approach to decision making. Das said that while most banks have been giving floating rate loans, there is now a trend where people are moving towards fixed rate loans. This is a call based on the commercial judgement of banks and the regulator, he said, would not interfere in such decisions. However, RBI will take a look at see what kind of vulnerabilities and what kind of risks are building up and its first priority would be to caution banks.

“You will agree that our supervision is almost on a real-time basis and is not an annual exercise....While banks take their commercial decisions, they should also factor in how much liquidity is available and what kind of interest rate structures they are providing. These are commercial decisions which banks must take based on prudent principles," said Das.

Das also pointed out that irrespective of the fact that liquidity is in surplus, the risk pricing of various loan being extended by banks has to be done diligently by banks themselves. The mere fact that there is excess liquidity should not lead to any mispricing of loans because this excessive liquidity is not going to be a permanent feature, he said.

“At a particular time last year, the economy needed liquidity because the financial markets were freezing up; we had episodes of mutual funds suddenly collapsing and RBI had to step with that massive liquidity support. That ensured orderly functioning of the financial markets," he said.

The central bank, he said, is now moving towards rebalancing liquidity after the massive support it provided as a consequence of the covid-19 pandemic.

“Our effort is to ensure that that much liquidity is available to the system which it requires. Let me make it very clear that there will always adequate liquidity to meet the requirements of the productive sectors of the economy. But slowly we want to rebalance the economy in a manner that banks are left with that much liquidity which they need and not excess," he said.

On cryptocurrencies, Das said that since the central bank, after due internal deliberation, is saying there are serious concerns on macro-economic and financial stability, there are deeper issues involved which need more well-informed discussions.

“I am yet to see serious, well-informed discussion in the public space on these issues. The discussions are that, you know, it is a new technology, we should capitalize on it. And I have said it earlier, this technology is more than 10 years old, the blockchain technology is nothing new, it did not come yesterday, it has been there for 10 years. The technology can grow and will grow without cryptocurrencies, or whatever name you use to describe cryptocurrencies," he said.

He reiterated that he believes the number of India’s crypto market accounts is exaggerated.

“We have lot of feedback that credit is been provided to open accounts and various other kinds of incentives are being provided to open accounts, but the total account balance is just about ₹500, ₹1,000 or ₹2,000, and that covers about 70 to 80% of the accounts," he said.

