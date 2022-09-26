RBI tells banks to make extra provisions for earlier defaults

“These loans are in the standard category and are being repaid on time, but we were told to provide more owing to past defaults. We tend to give some leeway to PSUs because they are government entities and are unlikely to face severe repayment stress," said one of the two bankers cited above. The borrowers have large outstanding loans and a 20% provision will require them to set aside a lump sum, he added. Banks typically provide 0.25-2% on non-restructured standard loans as provisions, depending on the loan category. RBI’s new diktat comes at a time when asset quality stress is relatively benign, and banks seem to have got a grip on it. On 21 September, Crisil Ratings said banks’ gross non-performing assets are expected to improve by 90 bps year-on-year to about 5% this fiscal year and by another 100 basis points to a decadal low of 4% by 31 March 2024.

