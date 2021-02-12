RBI tightens norms for overseas investments in non-bank lenders

Mumbai: The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on Friday tightened regulations for investments in non-bank lenders originating from countries that are not compliant with global standards on prevention of money laundering.

Known as the Financial Action Task Force (FATF), the inter-governmental body is the global money laundering and terrorist financing watchdog. It periodically identifies jurisdictions with weak measures to combat money laundering and terrorist financing in two of its publications: High-Risk Jurisdictions subject to a Call for Action, and Jurisdictions under Increased Monitoring. Put together, both these publications have identified 17 countries at present.

“Investments in non-banking financial companies (NBFCs) from FATF non-compliant jurisdictions shall not be treated at par with that from the compliant jurisdictions," RBI said on Friday.

These rules, RBI said, will apply to new investors from or through such non-compliant jurisdictions, whether in existing non-bank lenders on in those seeking registrations.

“New investors from or through non-compliant FATF jurisdictions, whether in existing NBFCs or in companies seeking certification of registration (COR), should not be allowed to directly or indirectly acquire ‘significant influence’ in the investee…," it said.

According to the new rules, fresh investors from non-compliant jurisdictions in aggregate should hold less than the threshold of 20% of the voting power, including potential voting power in an NBFC. The central bank explained that potential voting power could arise from instruments that are convertible into equity, other instruments with contingent voting rights, contractual arrangements, that grant investors voting rights in the future.

However, investors in existing NBFCs holding their investments prior to the classification of the source or intermediate jurisdiction as FATF non-compliant, will be able to continue with the investments or bring in additional investments.

Reports had surfaced last year about RBI’s decision to not allow financial companies to be set up through funds from such nations. According to a report in the Economic Times in October last year, the central bank had said financial companies cannot be set up through foreign direct investment (FDI) from Mauritius or other countries that are non-FATF compliant.

