RBI to bring more users under UPI payments network

Feature phones are basic phones, which typically provide voice calling and text messaging functionalities. India has a large mobile phone consumer base of about 118 crore mobile users, of which about 74 crore have smart phones, indicating that there is a significant number of feature phone users in the country, RBI said. This points to the fact that feature phone users have limited access to innovative payment products like UPI, a real-time payment system developed by the National Payment Corporation of India (NPCI) for inter-bank transactions.