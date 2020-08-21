MUMBAI : The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Governor Shaktikanta Das on Friday said that the central bank will come out with the resolution framework for all covid-19 related stressed accounts by 6 September. In his interview to CNBC Awaaz, Das also said that banks can extend the moratorium by 3, 6 or even 12 months under the one-time restructuring.

The RBI has allowed banks to restructure some loans to support economic recovery and help hard-pressed individuals, companies tide over the ongoing coronavirus crisis. With production still to recover to pre-covid levels after lifting the lockdown, lack of demand, job losses and bad loans are expected to surge to the highest in 20 years after the loan moratorium ends on 31 August.

RBI had set up a five-member panel under the chairmanship of former ICICI Bank chief executive K.V. Kamath on 7 August to recommend eligibility parameters for restructuring stressed loans. In his interview, Das said that the committee will only specify financial parameters like debt-equity and debt coverage.

Under the framework guidelines, RBI had said that the lending institutions may allow extension of the residual tenor of the loan, with or without payment moratorium, by a period not more than two years.

Mint had reported on Friday that lenders are preparing guidelines ahead of the moratorium deadline to determine eligibility and ensure borrowers do not misuse a one-time loan restructuring package to be offered to stressed individuals and companies once the repayment moratorium ends in a little more than a week.

Many lenders are setting up internal groups to vet debt recast applications, and plan to divide them into two buckets—customized and standardized—for quicker resolution of proposals.

Das added that the committee recommendations will be only for business loans, while retail loans will be resolved right away. Those assets which are under stress before covid-19 will need to be resolved under the 7 June circular.

“We have considered both business and retail borrowers. Moratorium was a temporary solution for lockdown period. Resolution is a permanent solution," he said.

Speaking on the economic environment, Das said that RBI has projected forward guidance on gross domestic product (GDP) growth to be in the negative territory in fiscal year 2020-21. In the MPC minutes, all members were of the view that the central bank is constrained in cutting lending rates due to persist inflation. It would be prudent at this stage to wait for a firmer assessment of the outlook for growth and inflation as the staggered opening of the economy progresses, supply bottlenecks ease and the price reporting pattern stabilizes," Das had said in the minutes.

On privatisation of public sector banks, Das told CNBC Awaaz that the central bank will take a call on privatisation once it receives a proposal from bank or government.

