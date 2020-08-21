RBI to come out with covid resolution framework by 6 September

Speaking on the economic environment, Das said that RBI has projected forward guidance on gross domestic product (GDP) growth to be in the negative territory in fiscal year 2020-21. In the MPC minutes, all members were of the view that the central bank is constrained in cutting lending rates due to persist inflation. It would be prudent at this stage to wait for a firmer assessment of the outlook for growth and inflation as the staggered opening of the economy progresses, supply bottlenecks ease and the price reporting pattern stabilizes," Das had said in the minutes.