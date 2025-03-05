The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) announced on Wednesday, March 5, that it will conduct open market purchases of government securities and undertake USD/INR swaps totalling about ₹1.9 lakh crore during the month. On February 28, the central bank conducted a US dollar-rupee swap worth $10 billion to inject long-term liquidity into the country's banking system.

Following a review of current and evolving liquidity conditions, the RBI said it will conduct OMO (open market operation) purchase auctions of Government of India securities for an aggregate amount of ₹1,00,000 crore in two tranches of ₹50,000 crore each to be held on March 12 and March 18.